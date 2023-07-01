The Israeli government will propose a softer version of the justice reform

Thursday, in an interview with Wall Street JournalIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he announced which will propose a softer version of the controversial justice reform that a few months ago sparked protests across the country, and worried comments from various international human rights organizations. Following the protests, the discussion of the reform had been interrupted and should resume in the coming weeks, after the summer recess of the Israeli parliament.

Netanyahu has announced that the new version of the reform will no longer contain the possibility that parliament can overturn a Supreme Court vote with a simple majority vote (which in similar forms is found only in authoritarian countries). The Israeli newspaper Haaretz he had defined it “the most controversial point of the reform”.

Talking with Wall Street Journal Netanyahu also added that plans to reform the commission that appoints judges to the Supreme Court will be modified, another hotly contested point in recent months. However, Netanyahu did not provide further details on the matter.

The justice reform removes some powers from the Supreme Court to entrust them to the government. For protesters and the opposition it is a danger to Israeli democracy, because it removes important counterweights to the power of the incumbent government. In addition to weakening the Supreme Court, the reform would give greater guarantees to the figure of the prime minister (who would no longer risk being removed due to the judicial proceedings against him) and would entrust some powers to the rabbinical courts (i.e. the Jewish religious courts), which they could handle certain civil proceedings.

For months now Netanyahu has been trying to negotiate with the opposition to understand if the reform can be supported at least in part also by members outside the government majority, to guarantee it greater political legitimacy. So far the attempts have failed, and also the announcement at Wall Street Journal it does not seem to have been welcomed: neither by the majority nor by the opposition.

Several members of the majority – including some MPs from Likud, Netanyahu’s party – have said they will continue to support the reform in its original version, while opposition parties have said they are very skeptical of the possibility of reaching a compromise.

