Home World The Israeli parliament has passed a law that will allow the stripping of citizenship of those convicted of terrorism and receiving funds from the Palestinian National Authority
World

The Israeli parliament has passed a law that will allow the stripping of citizenship of those convicted of terrorism and receiving funds from the Palestinian National Authority

by admin
The Israeli parliament has passed a law that will allow the stripping of citizenship of those convicted of terrorism and receiving funds from the Palestinian National Authority

On Wednesday, the Israeli parliament approved a law that will allow the revoking of citizenship of all people convicted of terrorism and who receive funding from the Palestinian National Authority, the political body that governs the Palestinian territories.

The law will also affect those without citizenship but a permanent residence permit, such as the majority of Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, the part of the city that belongs to the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967. Although the law does not say explicitly, it is therefore clear that it will mainly concern Palestinians with residence permits and the Arab community with Israeli citizenship. In fact, the majority of Israeli Arabs and Palestinians are the people in prison in Israel for crimes of terrorism, usually for attacks and other actions related to the Palestinian cause.

In addition to a conviction for terrorism, the other requirement for citizenship to be revoked is that you receive funding directly or indirectly from the Palestinian National Authority. The latter has recognized for many years a sort of compensation to Palestinians imprisoned for terrorism, and helps their families financially by subsidizing them through a special fund. According to the Israeli government, this economic aid would in fact be financing Palestinian terrorist activities.

– Read also: Judicial reform in Israel, explained

See also  Cases are growing "exponentially" cholera outbreak has spread in many countries, WHO warns - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

the Senate stumbling block for the green light...

Udinese / A place for two: on the...

The inscription on the T-shirt of Kolinda Grabar...

the images of the fractured earth – Corriere...

Syria overwhelmed by the earthquake after years of...

Earthquake, in Turkey the death toll rises to...

Need for Speed Unbound in offerta a 43,57...

Interview with the musician Bengo (2023) – MondoSonoro

FBI searches the University of Delaware twice for...

Giulia Schiff, what happened to the foreign fighter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy