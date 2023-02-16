On Wednesday, the Israeli parliament approved a law that will allow the revoking of citizenship of all people convicted of terrorism and who receive funding from the Palestinian National Authority, the political body that governs the Palestinian territories.

The law will also affect those without citizenship but a permanent residence permit, such as the majority of Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, the part of the city that belongs to the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967. Although the law does not say explicitly, it is therefore clear that it will mainly concern Palestinians with residence permits and the Arab community with Israeli citizenship. In fact, the majority of Israeli Arabs and Palestinians are the people in prison in Israel for crimes of terrorism, usually for attacks and other actions related to the Palestinian cause.

In addition to a conviction for terrorism, the other requirement for citizenship to be revoked is that you receive funding directly or indirectly from the Palestinian National Authority. The latter has recognized for many years a sort of compensation to Palestinians imprisoned for terrorism, and helps their families financially by subsidizing them through a special fund. According to the Israeli government, this economic aid would in fact be financing Palestinian terrorist activities.

