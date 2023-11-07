Home » the Israelis kidnapped on 7 October – Corriere TV
the Israelis kidnapped on 7 October – Corriere TV

From little Kfir, who is only 10 months old, to Arye, 85 years old: the video was created by Anu, Museum of the Jewish people

In this video report the photos of the people kidnapped by Hamas scroll quickly: they are the faces of 194 of the 240 people kidnapped by Hamas collected on the site stories.bringthemhomenow.net. The video was created by Anu, Museum of the Jewish people.
Their stories in web reportage by Greta Privitera.

November 7, 2023 – Updated November 7, 2023, 07:49

