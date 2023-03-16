The festival Ithaca San Juanwhich will be held between June 23 and 24 in L’Estartithad announced to date a wide list of artists with Old Morla in front as headlining day 24. Now it is confirmed that Alizz will be the head of June 23.

If we already knew that we were going to have the opportunity to see live Old Morla, Iseo & Dodosound, La MODA, Triquell, Els Catarras y Boom Boom Fighters & Cookah Pnow they are added Serial Killerz, Carmen 113, Ryna Dj and experience three hundred and sixty degrees Flock Drone Arta show with lights and drones that you cannot miss.

The Madrid concert Old Morla in the XI edition of Ithaca Sant Joan it will be the only date in Catalonia for which there will be tickets available, so hurry up because the group continues in top form. As to Alizzit will be an ideal opportunity to listen to the new songs of the Catalan singer and producer on stage.

Tickets and subscriptions are now available on the festival’s official website.

On the other hand, let’s remember that there will be two special presentation parties. On the one hand, today March 16 there will be a special festival presentation party at the Former Damm Factory in Barcelona featuring Boom Boom Fighters & Cookah P. It will be a free event with admission by invitation only. On the other, the April 8 in Platja de Riells de L’Escala you can attend the free concerts of Lildami y Juliet.