Dalila Procopio, the Italian citizen arrested on Friday 25 November in Istanbul during a feminist demonstration will be expelled from Turkey.

This was reported by the Turkish association Mor Dayanisma, the same that had given the news of her arrest, according to which the young woman is subject to an expulsion order and a ban on re-entry into Turkey. “We do not recognize this illegal decision! You are committing a crime!” writes the group.

Dalila Procopio had been arrested while participating in an unauthorized demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. She is currently being held in Selimpasa Center.

