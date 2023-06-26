The Italian chef Panfilo Colonico kidnapped in Ecuador. “Taken away by men disguised as policemen”

An Abruzzo chef originally from Sulmona, in the L’Aquila area, Colonic yacht, was abducted from his restaurant in Guayaquil, Ecuador by a group of armed men. The news, reported by the local newspaper Il Centro, was also confirmed by the Farnesina, which explained how the Italian diplomatic representation in the South American country is following the story in collaboration with the local authorities. The Ecuadorian police – reports the newspaper El Universo – have activated the search units. The Italian Embassy in Quito, in contact with the Foreign Ministryis following the situation, we learn from the Farnesina.

Read Also

Human remains found in a wild place in California, the investigators: “They could be of the actor Julian Sands, who has been missing for months”

The kidnapping took place on Friday, when it was 11.30 pm in Italy. A commando made up of at least four people, armed with pistols and machine guns, took the cook away from his restaurant. The action of the group of bandits was immortalized by the surveillance cameras of the “Sabore Mio” restaurant, which the chef had inaugurated at the end of 2022, and you can see some men dressed as policemen as they walk away from the area along with the Italian chef. “We are following what is happening with concern and are in constant contact with the Farnesina which immediately took action. The situation in the South American country is very delicate” said the president of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio. On social media, the staff of “Sabore Mio” issued a statement: “To all our customers and followers, we appreciate your messages of support and concern for our boss “Benny” Colonico. We cannot make any statements for security reasons. We will continue to work for you and in honor of our boss.”

Previous Article

Dissident Ponomarev: “Wagner’s revolt was a set-up by Prigozhin and Putin”