“The Italian manager stopped in Moscow has left Russia for the Emirates”. He had been found in possession of mephedrone

He left there Russia independently and returned to Abu Dhabi the Italian manager stopped during the day at Mosca because found in possession, it was learned, of a sachet of mefedrone during a simple Highway Patrol. According to the latest information provided to theAnsa from qualified sources, John DiMassawhich after the detention had been placed in probationleft Russia on his own initiative and only informed the Italian authorities after the fact.

On Tuesday, the news of the detention by the police road by Di Massa: the man had been put in probation awaiting trial. The 61-year-old is one of the energy company’s top managers Iss International. According to the newspaper The base on Telegram the manager was stopped by the traffic police while driving a company car in the middle of the night and found in possession of the psychoactive substance. After stopping the car, according to reports still The base, the agents noticed that Di Massa was visibly nervous and decided to search him. Di Massa, according to this reconstruction, had with him a sachet of White powderwhich would have turned out to be mephedrone, precisely 1.15 grams.

Iss International, contacted byAnsa, explains that “he is a manager of the company” and that “he was on vacation, we didn’t know where he was”. The company “is having a hard time picking up on this news that he gets with great amazement and wonder. He has always appeared as a person calmhe would be, for goodand great worker. It is hard to think that the colleague could be affected by these dynamics”. “The company is taking action through the Farnesina”, he added, explaining that he has not yet had contact with the manager.

