the Italian minister condemned racism towards Vlahović | Sport

Dušan Vlahović was terribly insulted and it is one of the topics of the day in the whole of Italy.

Source: Profimedia/isabella Bonotto / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

Dušan Vlahović became one of a number of players from Serbia and from these regions who were insulted in Italy by racist chants of “Gypsies”. This was also shouted at the late Sinisa Mihajlović, Dejan Stanković was recently hurled by Roma fans, and he responded harshly, and now Dušan was also the target of the same insults. And he answered, by putting his finger to his mouth after he dao gol Atalantiin Bergamo, where the fans of that great team spoiled themselves and their club.

Listening to those unreasonable scenes, the minister in the Italian government, Andrea Abodi, also spoke out. He is the first person in the Ministry of Sports and Youth in Prime Minister Đorđe Meloni’s cabinet.

“My ‘no’ and our ‘no’, NO TO RACISM! A ‘No’ must always be applied to hatred because of the color of a shirt or skin, religion or people. And that always counts. As well as respect, which always counts. And whoever he makes a mistake, he must answer for it, always and everywhere. We apologize to Dušan Vlahović!” he wrote.

