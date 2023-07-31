The Italian mission in Niger at the crossroads. With the latest coup in the Sahel, the western column trembles

For foreign planes, the sky over Niger is closed. The Meloni government requested authorization for a jet to fly to Niamey with Ambassador Emilia Gatto, surprised at home by the crisis, but permission was denied. Even the Americans were forced to reverse the course of an Air Force cargo departing from Ramstein. The French, on the other hand, attempted a showdown, landing an Airbus A400 on the runway yesterday morning: the aircraft was immediately surrounded by coup plotters loyal to General Tiani.

The entire brief history of the mission in Niger is marked by the difference in approach of the two tricolors. With Paris intending to assert the interests in the former colonies while Rome wants to enter the Sahel following a low profile. A diversity that risks being reflected in the management of the new scenario created by the putsch against President Bazoum and continues to show a divided Europe in international matches.

Today our contingent has barricaded itself in the fort built outside the capital’s airport, in the quadrilateral south of the city where the French and US installations are located: there are no signs of hostility towards the Italians, as a preventive measure, however, also the instructors seconded to the Nigerien departments were sent back to the protected camp. The “National Base” – as it is defined in the official documents – was built as a logistic hub to support all interventions in the region. But before it was even completed it saw many of its tasks dissolve. The pro-Russian putsch in Mali ended the Takuba operation, forcing the retreat of our expedition together with the rest of the European soldiers a year ago. Then in October the coup d’état in Burkina Faso froze plans of action in the country. And now a new coup calls into question the future of Niger, the last western pillar in the most turbulent and most strategic area of ​​Africa.

The support of the Nigerien military for the Presidential Guard revolt surprised the Italian mission. For five years, our instructors have been involved in training local forces and have trained more than 10,000 men in the army, gendarmerie and national guard. Lessons that have become increasingly specialized, most recently focusing on elite troops and the creation of a parachute battalion. On the ground there is also the Task Force Victor, with raiders from the Rao and carabinieri from the Gis: although the mandate voted by Parliament includes mentoring – that is, accompanying their Nigerien students into battle – it does not appear, however, that it has ever been engaged in combat. All the training activity was conducted “Italian style”, trying to enhance the traditions of local soldiers: the goal is to win their trust by showing themselves as a partner. Even the motto of the expedition “Non nobis solum” – taken from Cicero’s phrase “we were not born for ourselves” which indicates the will to contribute to the good of humanity – underlines the sense of collaboration. There have been numerous humanitarian initiatives, in the educational and medical sectors. And some donations of military means, including two AB-412 helicopters decommissioned by the Guardia di Finanza: the Nigerien generals had asked for much more but bureaucratic rules hindered the transfer of arms. In short, relations with the military and the authorities have always been idyllic. As underlined by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who directs all international activities and has been to the country twice in recent months, “Nigerian and Italian soldiers together represent a strong bulwark of regional and European security”.

This is the basic idea of ​​the operation conceived in 2017 by the Gentiloni government as part of an overall plan to re-establish Italian influence in Africa and stop the routes of human traffickers at their roots. The far-reaching plan envisaged consolidating the presence in Libya, where the civil war had not yet broken out, and then setting foot in Niger, the crossroads for the movements of migrants towards the Mediterranean. The key element of this maneuver was precisely to present a different model of European intervention, supported by Germany, marking the difference in attitude with respect to the French. In fact, initially they tried in every way to slow down the arrival of the contingent: our vanguards had to ask for support from the American structures.

Three years later the scenario has reversed. After the abandonment of the continent wanted by the Trump presidency and the reduction of troops decided by Macron for electoral reasons, it was Paris that invoked the Italian participation in the Takuba mission in Mali. A much more aggressive expedition, with a squadron of Mangusta and Chinook attack helicopters destined to operate in the hottest areas of the jihadist revolt. The Italian unit became operational in January 2022, then the Malian coup junta called Wagner and put the Europeans out: in July the helicopters flew away and forty trucks and armored vehicles traveled 1,300 kilometers in a column across Africa to the port of Cotonou, Benin. It was expected that part of the forces taken away from Mali would be deployed in Niger in the coming months, increasing the total number from 350 to 500: the country remained the last western ally in the red desert of the Sahel, where to try to curb the jihadist insurgency and the advance of Russian mercenaries. But now the revolt of a handful of Praetorians calls everything into question.