The Italian NGO at work in Kahrtum: “At 7 we heard the first shots, now the clash is total”

«This morning around 7 we heard the first gunshots, the escalation was maximum until reaching a total clash of forces: tanks, anti-tank rocket launchers up to the use of fighters, whose roars were for a moment the only sound in the obligatory and total silence of the city» reads the Facebook page of the Genoese humanitarian organization Music For Peace, which is located in Kahrtum, Sudan, where armed clashes between the army and the paramilitaries have been going on since this morning of the Rapid Support Forces.

DIRECT | Shootings near the Italian embassy: 3 dead and dozens injured among civilians. The UN: “Stop the fighting”

«We are witnessing the precipitation of the situation in Sudan – this is how the humanitarian operators at work in the capital reconstruct the growing tension of the last few hours -. Up until yesterday the disputes between the military and paramilitary armed forces were verbal. During the day, the intensification of their attendance was a crescendo. The ultimatum given by the army has not seen a follow-up, which is why the situation has become increasingly tense. The armed trucks began the various stakeouts in the streets in the afternoon and yesterday evening”.

«Military forces against paramilitary forces led by the General of the Janjaweed – concludes the post on Facebook -. The latter are aiming to have control of the strategic points of the city: the airport (in which there are currently live clashes), ministries and the presidential house. For this reason, the clash area is right in the center of the city which also hosts international embassies, as well as the areas of Omm Durman and Bahri where the barracks are located and the relative control over the bridges which are currently closed».