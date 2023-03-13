The Assembly of the Serie A Football League has decided to change the format of the Italian Super Cup. It will be in 2024 with four teams, with the two finalists of the Italian Cup, the winner of the championship and the runner-up taking part in the Final Four. However, the format is free and could change in the next three editions: for example, there is the possibility of a 3-way match with a traditional and luxury friendly final between an Italian third and a local team. The Assembly has in fact assigned four of the next six editions to Saudi Arabia. “The offer for Saudi Arabia has been accepted and as early as next year there will be a four-team edition based on the Spanish model,” said Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini.