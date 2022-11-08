Home World The Italian team at the World Cup: a military task force to defend Qatar
World

The Italian team at the World Cup: a military task force to defend Qatar

by admin
The Italian team at the World Cup: a military task force to defend Qatar

The only Italy present at the Qatar World Cup will play in Defense. And it will be a decidedly aggressive formation: a military contingent deployed to protect the Emirate from any threat. Two full task forces.

One on the ground, with the soldiers of the Sassari brigade, the raiders and hi-tech systems to shoot down the drones. The other at sea, with the most modern ship – the “Thaon di Revel” patrol boat equipped with the latest generation of surface-to-air missiles – and a remote-controlled minisub to find submerged traps.

See also  Russia, TikTok blocks live streaming and videos after the crackdown on "fake news": "We must protect our users"

You may also like

Youth Learning | Deeply grasp the milestone significance...

rare!The Millennium “Blood Moon” will be the first...

Qatar, from the rights denied to the dead...

Podolyak, Zelensky’s chief adviser: “For Ukraine, negotiating after...

Midterm, Biden: “Democracy is in danger, it’s time...

Russia says open to Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. and...

Today the midterm vote, 168 million at the...

On the eve of the mid-term elections, what...

The world says | Extremism in the United...

U.S. stocks closed: All three major indexes rose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy