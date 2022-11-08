The only Italy present at the Qatar World Cup will play in Defense. And it will be a decidedly aggressive formation: a military contingent deployed to protect the Emirate from any threat. Two full task forces.

One on the ground, with the soldiers of the Sassari brigade, the raiders and hi-tech systems to shoot down the drones. The other at sea, with the most modern ship – the “Thaon di Revel” patrol boat equipped with the latest generation of surface-to-air missiles – and a remote-controlled minisub to find submerged traps.