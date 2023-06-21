The James Webb Space Telescope examined the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet c

The flexibility of use of the James Webb Space Telescope allows scientists to investigate both the evolution of the Universe and celestial objects more or less close to the Earth. Thanks to the potential offered by this scientific instrument (which is only at the beginning of its career) it is possible to detect organic molecules in distant galaxies or to analyze the water plumes of Enceladus (one of Saturn’s moons). The latest news concerns the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1 c which could be very different from what researchers expected.

This planetary system has been known for a long time and analyzed through other telescopes allowing to characterize the various exoplanets that compose it to understand their potential in terms of life development but also, more generally, to continue to understand how different systems are structured. that we know. These are the novelties that have emerged.

The James Webb Space Telescope and the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet c

This system (consisting of at least seven planets) is located 40 light-years from Earth in the constellation Aquarius. TRAPPIST-1 c was reportedly thought to be a Venus-like exoplanet but new JWST observations appear to refute this claim. The measurements would seem to confirm that we are dealing with a planet with a thin atmosphere of carbon dioxide without clouds. Very different from that of Venus then.

The rocky exoplanet orbits a pink dwarf at 2.4 million km in 2.42 days allowing it to have a temperature on the illuminated side of about 107°C, relatively low compared to other similar planets. In particular, the red dwarf is of type M (ultracold) with a surface temperature of 2276°C and a mass of 0.09 times the mass of the Sun.

To characterize it, the scientists employed MIRI (mid-infrared) and the F1500W filter, measuring both the emission when the planet is close to the star and when the planet is completely hidden from it. By subtracting the second value from the first, they can calculate the infrared amount of the planet alone by deducing its surface temperature.

According to the measurements, TRAPPIST-1 c is the coldest rocky exoplanet ever observed when considering the methodology of photometry in a secondary eclipse. In 2024 the James Webb Space Telescope will be used to fully characterize the orbits of TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c. This will make it possible to gather new information on the day and night side temperatures and will allow us to understand how the atmospheres could be structured.

