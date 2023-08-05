the janitor got fired at Inter because of Messi | Sport

Inter Miami fired the janitor for violating a restraining order against the team’s first star, Lionel Messi.

Source: Profimedia/UPI

Inter Miami has set strict measures for violation of the rules related to the loudest reinforcements of this season, and it is Lionel Messi. One of the rules of the club is that none of the employees of the club may make contact with the captain of the team. This means that taking autographs is also strictly prohibited.

Violation of this rule and club discipline cost the janitor Kristijan Salamanka his dismissal. “I was cleaning the toilets in the part of the stadium where the bus with the players arrives and I bumped into Messi. I called him, gave him a marker and asked him if he could sign the Argentina shirt. He gave me an autograph, and then security appeared and I’m fired immediately”said Salamanca and added: “Never mind, it was worth every second”.

The Argentine very quickly became the club’s favorite and drove the fans crazy, and in three games played in this team’s jersey, he scored five goals and made one assist, which brought the club from Flodira a place in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF League Cup.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:15 PROMOTION IN AMERICA: Lionel Messi presented as reinforcement of Miami Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

