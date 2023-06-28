The janitor shut down the freezer causing damage of one million dollars | Info

The university janitor heard a beeping noise from the freezer and turned it off. He did a million dollars worth of damage and destroyed 20 years of research!

Izvor: Art_Photo/Shutterstock

University janitor who switched off freezer after hearing multiple ‘annoying alarms’ destroys more than 20 years of research and caused $1 million in damages, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.

The janitor of the company “Daigle Cleaning Systems” worked at that university for several months in 2020. According to the lawsuit, he turned off the freezer that contained the precious samples, the fruit of 20 years of research, because he was annoyed by the beeping sound coming from it..

The lab’s freezer contained the results of more than 20 years of research, including cell cultures and samples, to which “a slight temperature fluctuation of three degrees would cause catastrophic damage,” according to the lawsuit filed in Rensselaer County Superior Court. The school is seeking more than a million dollars in damages and court costs from “Daigle”.

The college does not believe the janitor is at fault, but instead blames the cleaning company, as the janitor was not properly trained for his job or supervised.

“Through his negligent, negligent and wanton supervision and control, the defendant caused damage to certain cell cultures, samples and research in the laboratory,” the university alleged.

The lawsuit states that cell cultures and samples in the freezer need to be maintained at -80 degrees Celsius and a small fluctuation of only three degrees would cause damage, so alarms would sound if the temperature increased to -78 degrees or decreased to -82 degrees.

KV Lakshmi, professor and director of the school’s Baruch Solar Energy Biochemical Research Center, which oversaw the research, noted that the freezer’s warning went off on Sept. 14, 2020, as its temperature rose to -78 degrees, according to the suit.

Despite the alarm, Lakshmi and her team determined that the cell samples would be safe until emergency repairs were made, the lawsuit said. While Lakshmi waited for the freezer manufacturer to arrive to make the repairs, her team added a safety box around the freezer outlet and outlet. The warning was posted on the freezer, according to court filings.

“THIS FREEZER IS BEEPING BECAUSE IT IS UNDER REPAIR. PLEASE DO NOT MOVE OR DISCONNECT IT. NO CLEANING IS NECESSARY IN THIS AREA. YOU CAN PRESS THE ‘TEST/SILENCE ALARM’ BUTTON FOR FIVE TO TEN SECONDS IF YOU WANT TO SILENCE THE SOUND“, read the warning written in large letters and placed on the freezer.

But on September 17, the janitor heard what he later called “annoying alarms”, according to the lawsuit. In an apparent attempt to be helpful, he moved the fuses that supplied the freezer with electricity, and accidentally turned it off. The temperature of the freezer was said to have risen to -32 degrees Celsius.

The next day, the students participating in the research discovered that the freezer had been turned off and despite attempts to preserve its contents, most of the cultures had been “compromised, destroyed and rendered irreparable by the demolition of more than twenty years of research,” according to the lawsuit.

(WORLD)

