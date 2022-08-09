[Epoch Times, August 9, 2022]Japanese Prime Minister and President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (Party Chairman) Fumio Kishida will start the cabinet and party affairs director personnel reshuffle tomorrow (August 10). Kishida will hold a personnel adjustment for the top party affairs of the Liberal Democratic Party tomorrow morning. After that, he will compile the resignations submitted by the cabinet members at an interim cabinet meeting. In the afternoon, he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle. After the appointment and certification of the Japanese king Deren, the new cabinet will go out tomorrow evening.

The Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) reported today (August 9) that Kishida will conduct a personnel adjustment of the Liberal Democratic Party’s party affairs director tomorrow and conduct a cabinet reshuffle. When asked about the reorganization at a press conference in Nagasaki City today, Kishida said that in order to break through the difficult situation, the government and the ruling party must be more united than ever before.

The list of appointed cabinet members is as follows: Chief Cabinet Secretary: Hiroichi Matsuno (Hosoda faction), to remain in office. Finance Minister: Suzuki Shunichi (Aso faction), to remain in office. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry: Nishimura Yasushi (Abe faction), former Minister of Economic Regeneration. Defense Minister: Hamada Yasushi (no faction), former Minister of Defense. Minister of Foreign Affairs: Lin Fangzheng (Kishida faction), to remain in office. Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare: Kato Katsunobu (Motegi faction), previously served as Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare twice. Minister of Economic Regeneration: Yamaji Daishiro (Aso faction), to remain in office. Minister of Economic Security: Takaichi Sanae (no faction), the current chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party. Minister of General Affairs: Terada Minoru (Kishida School), who first entered the cabinet and is now the Prime Minister’s assistant. The minister of low birthrate: Kokura Masanobu (second-order faction), who first joined the cabinet, director of the Youth Bureau of the Liberal Democratic Party. Minister of Justice: Ye Li Kanghong (Kishida School), the first time to enter the cabinet, the former deputy minister of agriculture, forestry and fishery. Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology: Nagaoka Guizi (Aso School), who entered the cabinet for the first time. Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Tetsuro Nomura (Motegi faction), Senator. Minister of the Environment: Nishimura Akira (Abe faction), the first time he joined the cabinet, the former deputy chief of the cabinet. The Minister of Reconstruction also served as the Minister of Okinawa and the North: Kenya Akiba (Motegi faction), who first joined the cabinet and was the former prime minister’s assistant. Chairman of the National Public Security Committee: Gu Gongyi (second-order faction), the first time he entered the cabinet. Several ministers: Kono Taro (Aso faction), Liberal Democratic Party Propaganda Director (Minister of Broadcasting). Minister of Local Creation: Naoki Okada (Abe faction), Chairman of the National Assembly Countermeasures Committee of the Senate. Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism: Saito Tiefu (the vice chairman of the Komei Party), to remain in office.

In terms of personnel in the Liberal Democratic Party’s party affairs director, Taro Aso (Aso faction), vice president of the Liberal Democratic Party, remains in office, and the secretary general (equivalent to the secretary general) Toshimitsu Motegi (Motegi faction) remains in office. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda (Abe faction) will be appointed as the chairman of the Political Consultative Committee. The chairman of the general affairs committee was appointed by the election policy committee member Toshiaki Natoto (Tanigaki Group). The chairman of the Election Countermeasures Committee will be appointed by the former National Assembly Countermeasures Committee Chairman Moriyama Yu.

Kishida announced on the 6th that there will be a major reshuffle of the party affairs director and the cabinet on the 10th. He said at a press conference after attending the peace commemoration ceremony in Hiroshima City on the 6th, epidemic prevention measures against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), soaring prices, the situation in Ukraine, the situation in Taiwan, economic measures, the national mourning of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, etc. These are all issues that need to be dealt with as soon as possible, and I always want to start a new system as soon as possible.

Japan’s “Asahi Shimbun” reported that the new personnel in charge of the Liberal Democratic Party is most notable is the appointment of Hagi Ikuta as the chairman of the political investigation. Hagi Ikuta was a confidant of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and had a certain degree of say in the Abe faction, the largest faction in the Liberal Democratic Party. Putting Hagi Ikuta in charge of coordinating policies on strengthening national defense capabilities and fiscal spending can prevent instability within the party.

Although Kishida and Abe adopted different lines of finance, foreign affairs, and security policies during his lifetime, Kishida relied on these policies, because as long as Abe agreed, he could control the “conservatives” inside and outside the Liberal Democratic Party. However, recently, conservatives have asked to inherit the “Abe’s legacy”, strengthen national defense capabilities, actively use finance, and promote constitutional amendments. Kishida is wary that he cannot control some of the forces within the party, so he wants to start from the adjustment of personnel. Bet on Hagi Ikuta.

Hagi Ikuta is regarded as one of the most vocal leaders of the Abe faction. He has a good relationship with Kishida and can communicate well with conservatives. Kishida appoints Hagi Ikuta as the chairman of the political investigation, which can also be used to show the “care” of the Abe faction. Kishida will deal with specific issues in the future, such as raising defense spending to more than 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), and how to secure financial resources. Arranging Hagi Ikuta as the chairman of the political investigation is like using Hagi Ikuta as a “breakwater”.

When Hagi Ikuta was asked by Kishida a few days ago whether to take over the post of the political research chairman, he was initially reluctant to take it, hoping that he could stay as Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. However, being able to hold one of the four major executive positions of the Liberal Democratic Party is considered a candidate for the future party president (party chairman), which is beneficial to Hagi Ikuta.

(Chuosha)

Responsible editor: Zhang Ting#