The Japanese calendar between traditions and modernity.

Today is January 1st 2024 all over the world. This count is established by the Gregorian calendar which was introduced on 4 October 1582 by Gregory XIII with the aim of avoiding errors in calculating time. In a short time it spread to almost all countries in the world, except Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Iran and Nepal, while in Asian countries it was accompanied by its own calendar.

The Japanese calendar, Wareki, was the calendar in use until 1873 when the Gregorian calendar was introduced; it was a lunisolar calendar, that is, it took into account the movements of the sun and moon, and provided for a week, Rokuyo, of six days. Today, nothing remains of this calendar, the Gregorian calendar is joined by the traditional one based on the nengō or eras.

This system was strongly supported by Emperor Kōtoku in 645 AD and was definitively used from 701 AD. The first nengō was called Taika, the era of great change. Each emperor names his own era, which usually begins with his accession to the throne and ends with his death. For example, the Heisei era began in 1989 with the accession of Emperor Akihito to the throne, and ended in 2019 with his abdication. The current era is the Reiwa Era, which began in 2019 with the accession of Emperor Naruhito to the throne. It is important to note that the change of imperial era does not necessarily follow the beginning of a new year in the Gregorian calendar, i.e. the first year of each era begins on the day of the inauguration of the new Emperor and ends with the end of the year, the years subsequent ones will instead begin with the month of January and end with the month of December. The Reiwa era began on May 1, 2019 (in the Gregorian calendar) and will end on the day Emperor Naruhito dies or abdicates. As a result, the first and last years will be shorter than the others. The first year of each era is called gannen. Year counting according to the Imperial era system is also used in many official documents in Japan, such as birth certificates, identity documents, and passports. This system is particularly important in formal contexts, such as the workplace and legal fields.

The Japanese calendar is also influenced by the cycle of the seasons. The seasons are of crucial importance in Japanese culture, and are celebrated in a particular way. Spring, with the blossoming of cherry trees (sakura), is one of the seasons most loved by the Japanese. Summer brings with it fireworks (hanabi) festivals and the arrival of the hot and humid typhoon period. Autumn offers the beautiful colors of maple (momiji) and the famous tradition of admiring autumn beauty (koyo). Finally, winter brings with it spectacular snowfall in some regions of the country, the perfect time to enjoy a plate of hot fondue (nabe).

The horoscope also plays an important role in the Japanese calendar and is consulted for a variety of purposes. Each year is associated with a different animal that has distinctive characteristics and people born in that corresponding year are believed to have them. For example, the mouse is known for being intelligent and creative, while the dragon is courageous and ambitious. These characteristics are often reflected in the personality and behavior of Japanese people born in those years. The Japanese consult the horoscope for many different reasons, including to make important decisions, such as marriage or career. An important traditional Japanese holiday involving the horoscope is New Year’s Eve, Oshogatsu. During this festival, people wear kimono and celebrate the twelve zodiac signs. There are parades and celebrations for each animal, and people eat specific foods associated with each animal to bring good luck in the new season. For example, during the Year of the Rat, eating rice cooked in bamboo leaves is considered auspicious. Today, January 1, 2024, the Reiwa 6 era began and the year of the dragon began, Tatsu , the only imaginary creature present in the zodiac. The dragon is revered in Japan as a water deity and is invoked for rain during the dry season or for exceptional catches.

People born under the sign of the Dragon are charismatic, interesting and full of strength and aspire to their own personal improvement, they are stubborn and short-tempered but always ready to help those who need it most. Families often try to plan pregnancies so that babies are born in this year. In fact, it is thought that this sign is more gifted and can more easily achieve luck and riches in life.

