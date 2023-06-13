The Japanese court received an unknown package with Tetsuya Yamagami’s name on it: the shutdown alarm items were exposed-罗南网

Overseas Network, June 13. According to a report by Japan’s TBS TV station on the 13th, the Nara District Court in Japan received an unknown package on the 12th. The recipient wrote the name of Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect who shot and killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. After the court called the police, it was found that the items in the package were signed documents requesting commutation of Shan Shang’s sentence.

On the morning of the 12th, the Nara District Court received an unidentified cardboard box. Because a metal reaction was detected, the court staff called the police. The police investigation found that the items in the cardboard box were documents demanding a commutation of Shan Shang’s sentence, with about 13,000 signatures on it. On the same day, the Nara District Court was finishing the procedures before the public trial on the mountain. Due to the receipt of an unknown package, the formalities were suspended.

A Tokyo resident later admitted to the police that he had sent the documents. He also said that he did not put metal materials such as clips in the box, and he did not know why the detection machine responded. “I have no intention of obstructing the work of the court, and I am sorry for the delay in finishing the procedures.” (Overseas Network Wang Shanning)

Original title: The Japanese court received an unknown package with Tetsuya Yamagami’s name on it: Suspended work alarm items exposed

