World

by admin
September 13, 2022 21:04 PM

Japanese government cabinet meeting.

[Overseas Network]According to Japan’s NHK TV station on the evening of the 12th, the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is about to be held. The Japanese government said on the 13th that, in order to express its condolences, it will arrange the Self-Defense Forces honor guard at the state funeral and fire a condolence salute. The number of self-defense troops involved will exceed 1,000.

Abe’s state funeral is scheduled for September 27 at the Nippon Budokan in Kitanomaru Park, Tokyo. The Japanese government said on the 13th that it will arrange the Self-Defense Forces to carry out related ceremonial activities based on previous state funeral cases. As Abe’s ashes arrive at the venue, 19 cannons will be fired. Along the way near the venue, the self-defense team will stand at equal intervals and salute. There will also be a band playing. The Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Force of Japan plan to finalize the content of specific ceremonial activities in the near future. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, which is responsible for the security work, is also actively preparing for Abe’s state funeral, and will take the highest level of security at that time.

At present, Abe’s state funeral has been questioned by all walks of life in Japan because the total amount is about 1.66 billion yen (about 80.61 million yuan). Among them, the reception fee for foreign dignitaries is about 600 million yen (about 29.13 million yuan). According to recent public opinion surveys by a number of Japanese media, more than half of the Japanese people are against holding a state funeral for Abe. On September 5, a social group composed of Japanese university professors, lawyers and other people submitted a petition signed by about 280,000 people to the Japanese government, demanding the cancellation of Abe’s state funeral, saying that the government’s move meant forcing public mourning.

