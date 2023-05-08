Home » The Japanese One Ok Rock will visit Spain for the first time
World

The Japanese One Ok Rock will visit Spain for the first time

by admin
The Japanese One Ok Rock will visit Spain for the first time

The Japanese rock group currently composed of Takahiro Moriuchi (vocalist), Toru Yamashita (guitar), Ryota Kohama (low) and Tomoya Kanki (drums), debuted in 2007 with “Zeitakubyō”, their first studio album that characterized the band for having songs charged with energy. To date they have ten albums, among them “Niche Syndrome” (10), “Jinsei Kakete Boku Wa” (13) y “Ambitions” (17).

Thanks to their catchy tracks and strong stage presence, the group has managed to attract not only huge attention in their home country and Asia, but also considerably abroad leading them to tour internationally in Europe and America. Now, for the first time, the Japanese will visit Spain on a date in which we will be able to enjoy their latest release live “Luxury Disease” (22) y otros grandes temas como “Wherever You Are”, “Stand Out Fit In” o “Save Yourself”.

The tour will be part of the tours organized by the Resurrection festival on its Route Resurrection. Hence you can buy tickets at route.resurrectionfest.es.

See also  Bill Emmott: "Boris Johnson wants to control the BBC to win his culture war"

You may also like

Expert: The CCP’s wolf-warrior diplomacy cites “risks” in...

Indian company the largest ship owner in the...

Dino Merlin son of Hamza | Fun

Isola dei Famosi, a castaway makes a special...

TOTALENERGIES / Convention organized for 19 May with...

5 major events in today’s financial market: The...

Udinese-Sampdoria / The photo gallery of the match:...

Murderous jealousy, the baker after the double murder...

Confessions of 2 boys who witnessed the massacre...

TESMEC / Group confirms its business strategy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy