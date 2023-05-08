The Japanese One Ok Rock will visit Spain for the first time

The Japanese rock group currently composed of Takahiro Moriuchi (vocalist), Toru Yamashita (guitar), Ryota Kohama (low) and Tomoya Kanki (drums), debuted in 2007 with “Zeitakubyō” , their first studio album that characterized the band for having songs charged with energy. To date they have ten albums, among them “Niche Syndrome” (10), “Jinsei Kakete Boku Wa” (13) y “Ambitions” (17).

Thanks to their catchy tracks and strong stage presence, the group has managed to attract not only huge attention in their home country and Asia, but also considerably abroad leading them to tour internationally in Europe and America. Now, for the first time, the Japanese will visit Spain on a date in which we will be able to enjoy their latest release live “Luxury Disease” (22) y otros grandes temas como “Wherever You Are”, “Stand Out Fit In” o “Save Yourself”.