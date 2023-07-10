Home » The Jesus And Mary Chain, live album in August
The godfathers of noise-pop, masters when it comes to combining noise and melody, will perform in our country in November, specifically on November 17 at the Apolo room in Barcelona and then in the Primavera Weekendswhich will extend between November 17 and 19 in Benidorm. Tickets are now on sale. But there is news from the Scots for before that tour.

The 4th of August will see the light “Sunset 666”a live album recorded in December 2018 on a tour in which they shared the bill with Isobel Campbell and with the very Nine Inch Nails. It will be released on August 4 in double vinyl, CD and digital formats, coinciding with the group’s concert with Primal Scream and The Black Angels at the South Facing Festival.

To present it to society, The Jesus And Mary Chain have shared a live take of “Sometimes Always” with Isobel Campbell putting the voices that Hope Sandoval made on the disk version. According to the band itself, it’s a song they haven’t played in many years and that they love on this recording, which is one of Campbell’s two live appearances (the other being on “Black And Blues”).

In total there will be seventeen songs that will appear in “Sunset 666”a saber: “Just Like Honey”, “Sometimes Always”, “Black And Blues”, “Amputation”, “All Things Pass”, “Some Candy Talking”, “Head On”, “The Living End”, “Cracking Up”, “Teenage Lust”, “I Hate Rock’n’Roll”, “Reverence”, “Blues From A Gun”, “Far Gone And Out”, “Between Planets”, “Halfway To Crazy” e “In A Hole”.

