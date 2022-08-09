Home World The jet that fell from the US aircraft carrier was recovered at a depth of 3000 meters
The jet that fell from the US aircraft carrier was recovered at a depth of 3000 meters

The jet that fell from the US aircraft carrier was recovered at a depth of 3000 meters

A rescue mission in the depths of the Mediterranean was carried out by the US Navy. Objective: to recover an F-18 Hornet fighter that fell from the deck of the aircraft carrier Truman last 8 July not far from the Italian coast. A day of bad weather and sudden winds had put the American flagship deployed to counter the invasion of Ukraine in crisis. Since February, his planes have guaranteed the defense of the southern front of NATO and just one of the Hornets just returned from a patrol broke the cables that keep him fixed to the bridge and ended up in the water: an unprecedented accident, which had aroused great amazement.

