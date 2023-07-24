The Jewish state towards crack — OK RACISTS, NO TOTALITARIANS — — The other Ukraine, 75 years long

Palestinian boys killed by Israel

Fulvio Grimaldi on Paolo Arigotti’s channel, speaking of Jenin, pogroms, Apartheid and those who were to bomb Damascus, or Tehran and now refuse service to the fascist state.

The news is one that makes history tremble: the strongest army of the strongest state throws and tramples on the stars. Worse than this, of the thirty weeks of uninterrupted popular revolt against a far-right totalitarian regime, led by three corrupt and convicted offenders, who wants to get underfoot the judiciary, there had only been the Second Intifada, the so-called Al Aqsa Intifada. 2000-20005. The Palestinian mass resistance, led by a not yet “normalized” Al Fatah, led by Marwan Barghuti and a new generation of post-Arafat leaders, had led to an existential crisis, comparable not even to that of 1973, when the Yom Kippur War had surprised and almost overwhelmed the Zionist state.

For the first time the vital migratory influx, essential to beat Arab prolificacy, was reversed, the Jews no longer arrived, on the contrary they returned to their countries of origin. And foreign investment, equally crucial and affected by structural insecurity, had ceased altogether. The uninterrupted march of conquest and rooting, which began in 1948, by dint of gracious concessions from the UN and the entire international community and the unheard-of massacres of the native population, risked silting up.

All that remained for the State of Ben Gurion and Golda Meir and the Euro-American Ashkenazi immigrants was the remedy of military violence, superior to any internal and regional possibility of opposing it. It was the decimation of a generation and six life sentences in Barghuti, still the hero and leader most loved by the Palestinian community at home and in the diaspora. If ever the discredited and expired leader of the Palestinian National Authority, Abu Mazen, inventor of the unfortunate “coordination” with the forces of Israeli repression, were to call the first elections since 2005, according to all the polls he would be crowned with an unprecedented triumph. In spite of the now hegemonic force of the Islamists of Hamas.

The people who own the land of Palestine had been promised the boast of being in the eyes of the world “the only democracy in the Middle East”. And, even if that democracy stopped outside the never declared borders (prevented by the historical purpose of “Greater Israel”) and in the perennial bloody expansion of the immigrant community, the community believed in it and based its feeling of virtue on it. Beyond and concealing the operational, ideological and moral complicity with the genocides of the original natives. Each pogrom, each extermination in Gaza, garnered up to 90% of national approval.

In the face of so much contradiction, the oxymoron of a democratic Apartheid, the self-declared “international community”, fell silent. Partly due to the ever creeping colonialist revanchism, intrinsic to Euro-Anglo-centrism, to which the Jewish state, powerful and nuclear enough to be able to pulverize anyone who raised even a finger of disapproval, provided a garrison in the most strategic colonial region of the planet. And partly for that sense of guilt for what was inflicted on the Jews in near and distant history, psychopathologically borrowed from completely innocent successive generations. And now involved in complicity with the victims who became perpetrators.

We discuss what the triad of tried and convicted criminals, Netaniahu-Ben Gvir-Smotrich, benevolently defined as far-right, has unleashed for a few months against what still seems to tingle under the heels of the Tsahal amphibians, in Jenin, Nablus, Hebron, East Jerusalem, Gaza, we discuss extensively in the interview. Noting how a gang of unscrupulous racists can use incursions, massacres, pogroms of the innocent and helpless (or do we want to talk about the disproportion between the 147 Palestinians killed by the occupier since the beginning of the year and the 28 Israelis hit by the resistants?) Two geopolitically and socially interesting aspects should now be highlighted here.

First. The fact that Fior Fiore Bombarolo and repressor of the armed forces of Israel is accompanying the protests of the people against the attempt of the regime to take out the judiciary, submitting the Supreme Court to the bullying of the parties, subtracting in particular to the regime, with the refusal of the service of the reserve pilots (the entire Israeli aeronautics), to present itself to the call, the satisfaction of disintegrating periodically ria or Lebanon and to propose similar satisfactions from bombs on Iran. They signed a declaration en masse in support of the popular protest, bringing to its knees the strength with which Israel, for 75 years in today’s Jenin, has been able to abuse justice and law. Calling it self-defense.

Second. In terms of the clash that we are told is taking place between democracies and autocracies (in which it is clearly evident that we are on the wrong side), we are witnessing a diffusion of the Zelensky example. What he inexorably puts us on the opposite side of the one they tell us to find ourselves. With Zelensky the legislative, executive and judicial come together in the olive-colored clothes of a military junta that cannot be more classically Nazi.

With Netanjahu and his comrades the decree that abolishes judicial control over the acts of delinquent rulers, has for now been answered by the attempt of the insubordinate masses to invade, the airport, the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem road, the Knesset. But the groove is traced. Of Biden’s USA, where the sensational wrongdoings of him and his son are submerged by the hurricane of accusations, investigations, trials against the political rival, needless to speak. What to expect from those who live off wars, attacks and self-attacks? Even democracy?

And U.S? We trot along, all in a row. Nordio does the piper, while he proceeds mowing down judges and prosecutors here and there and stretching kilometers of string to cheaters and worse. From above watches over a madonna whose love of country and democracy is as authentic as the color of her hair.

