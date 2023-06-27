Home » the journalist Alberto Samonà appointed Commander of the Order of the Phoenix by the President of the Hellenic Republic
World

the journalist Alberto Samonà appointed Commander of the Order of the Phoenix by the President of the Hellenic Republic

by admin
the journalist Alberto Samonà appointed Commander of the Order of the Phoenix by the President of the Hellenic Republic

by blogsicilia.it – ​​25 seconds ago

The journalist and writer Alberto Samonà, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the Phoenix by the President of the Republic of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou. It is a prestigious Greek award, which…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Italy-Greece relations: the journalist Alberto Samonà appointed Commander of the Order of the Phoenix by the President of the Hellenic Republic appeared 25 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Kiev, Parliament "fires" the commissioner for human rights: "She was exaggerating about rape and violence not confirmed by evidence"

You may also like

Edoardo Donnamaria against Antonella Fiordelisi: she is sick...

Japan will allow the sale of emergency contraceptives...

Mötley Crüe + Def Leppard, breaking latest news...

Russian fighter jets intercept three British spy planes...

Dieselgate: Stadler, former CEO of Audi convicted

Stock exchanges today 27 June, Lagarde: ‘Further rate...

Zuppi flies to Moscow after Kiev: the Pope’s...

Lewis Capaldi cancels all his tour dates

Arrested for child abuse | Info

Banja Luka councilors on developments in the City...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy