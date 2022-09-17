Home World The journalist Mattia Sorbi, injured Ukraine, is returning to Italy
The journalist Mattia Sorbi, injured Ukraine, is returning to Italy

Mattia Sorbi, the Italian freelance journalist injured at the end of August in Ukraine and rushed to hospital in Kherson under Russian control, is on a flight to Italy. The plane was made available by the Crisis Unit of the Foreign Ministry, it took off this morning and is en route to Istanbul and then continue to Milan.

The conditions of Sorbi, operated twice (on the leg and on the intestine) are good. The reporter’s last contact with the German newspaper for which he was reporting on the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south was on the morning of 31 August. Then he disappeared for a couple of days, only to reappear in the hospital. The Crisis Unit was in close contact with him by telephone.

On the official TV of the Russian Defense Ministry he told that he was injured by a mine and that the taxi driver who had accompanied him to Mikolaev lost his life in the accident. From the outset the case was treated by the Farnesina as a health-humanitarian case, despite the Russian government demanding that the Italian authorities deal with them.

