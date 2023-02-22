Home World The journalist priest against narcos in Mexico – Finis Terrae #4



Father Omar Sotelo Aguilar, a Pauline priest in Mexico directs a multimedia information center that has become a point of reference for his investigations in the country in the world where organized crime kills those who provide information. His story in the new episode of “Finis Terrae”, the program produced by “Mondo e Missione” with the School of Journalism of the Catholic University

It is the most dangerous country in the world for those who make information: last year in Mexico fourteen journalists were killed by organized crime. And if the religious represent the other category to regularly end up in the crosshairs of drug traffickers, it takes courage to make the choice of Father Omar Sotelo Aguilar, a Pauline priest who runs a multimedia information center that has become a point of reference for his investigations .
The story of Father Omar is at the center of the new episode of “Finis Terrae, stories beyond the borders”, the program created by the editorial staff of Mondo e Missione in collaboration with the School of Journalism of the Catholic University. But we also talk about how narco-culture is growing and about PIME’s mission in this beautiful and difficult country.

👉 Watch all the episodes of Finis Terrae here

Read the article about Father Omar Sotelo Aguilar here which will be published in the March 2023 issue of World and Mission

