The journalist provoked Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon that he is a villain | Sports

On the eve of Wimbledon, where once again the organizers do not respect Novak Djokovic, let's remember the situation from two years ago when a journalist wanted to humiliate the best player in the world. After these words, Djokovic won four more Grand Slams.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will start his attack on another Wimbledon title against Pedro Kacin on Monday from 2:30 p.m. If he triumphs, it will be his fifth in a row, his eighth at Wimbledon, and his 24th Grand Slam, after which he will all the talk about him not being the best of all time becomes irrelevant.

However, even though his dominance at Wimbledon is such that he hasn’t lost on Center Court for ten years, that he has more victories in the tournament than all of his “young challengers” combined, he is still disrespected. So the organizers “forgot” to put Novak’s image on the promotional posters, but this is nothing new for him, since every time he appears in England – he earns the most negative reactions there. We saw the peak of that during Wimbledon in 2021.

After defeating Marton Fučović in the quarterfinals and coming within two wins of the title, Novak Djokovic entered the conference room and he was greeted by a most inappropriate question. Worst of all, it was the first one that was asked of Novak, so ESPN TV reporter Willy Weinbaum didn’t let Djokovic say a word or two about the match he ended, but immediately wanted to hear the following from him: “Congratulations on the win. This didn’t have to be the first question because it’s not about this match or the next one… What’s it like to be the villain chasing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all this time?”.



The journalist wanted to humiliate Novak at Wimbledon! Djokovic just looked at him and read the letter: I’m a villain!?

Djokovic frowned, took a deep breath, and said in a calm tone: “I don’t consider myself a villain, but… That’s your opinion. I’m not chasing anyone, I’m making my own way and that’s me making history. I’m privileged to be part of the history of the sport I love. Like I said on the field, I know a lot of statistics , I don’t know everything, but it motivates me to play the best in the tournaments that are the most important in our sport”.

Until the end of the press conference, Novak Djokovic did not raise his voice, he calmly answered the journalists’ questions and once again showed that he is a professional, unlike the journalists of the American and British media, who are constantly looking for an opportunity to “burn” him like after winning Roland Garros. regardless of all his successes.

Where everyone makes a mistake is that they forget that things like this only motivate Novak Djokovic. Thus, after this ugly conference, Djokovic won four more Grand Slams and officially overtook Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, while now he is in pursuit of a terrible recognition in the form of a “calendar slam”, which no one in the history of men’s tennis has achieved, so he could to another record.

