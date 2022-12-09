NEW YORK – No reporter in the newsroom. Interviews postponed. Photographers at home. Only tweets, appeals to readers to abandon online games, such as “Wordle” and crossword puzzles, as a sign of solidarity, more than a thousand employees of New York Times they didn’t show up for work. It is the first strike in forty years. Hundreds demonstrate in front of the headquarters, between 40 and Eighth Avenue, amid the wind and the comings and goings of New Yorkers.