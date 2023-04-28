The judgment against the serial sperm donor from the Netherlands

Loading player

On Friday, a court in The Hague, the Netherlands, ordered to a man believed to have used his own sperm to deliver around 550 people to stop. The man, whose name is Jonathan Meijer and is 41 years old, was accused of having violated the national guidelines which prescribe that a person can have a maximum of 25 children from gamete donation (in Italy the maximum number is 10). The guidelines are not binding, but a foundation had sued him claiming that the man, by donating serially and excessively, would have exposed the people born from his donations to damage. The risk is that these people meet and reproduce without knowing they are related, exposing their children to possible pathologies.

Judge Thera Hesselink has ordered Meijer to stop donating sperm immediately: if she doesn’t, she will be fined 100,000 euros for each transgression.

The Dutch Donorkind foundation sued him, which brings together families with children born from heterologous fertilization (the assisted procreation technique that involves the external donation of gametes), together with a woman who had had a child thanks to a donation from the man in 2018. In his announcement on a website where he had proposed himself as a donor, the man He said that he hadn’t delivered more than 25 people, as local guidelines suggested, and the woman had believed him. “If I had known that he had already given birth to over 100 people, I would never have chosen him,” she said.

Meijer had been accused of having lied to the clinics and to the women he met, declaring that he had not delivered more than 25 people to convince them to choose him and making his desire to reproduce prevail over any risks. He had already been talked about in 2017, when an investigation by the Dutch Ministry of Health had discovered that with his donations he had given birth to at least 102 boys and girls.

He had succeeded by finding some loopholes in the regulation of donations: given that the guidelines are not binding, individual clinics often do not exchange their data with each other, also for reasons of privacy. In the Netherlands, every clinic makes donors sign a declaration stating that they have not donated before and that they do not intend to donate in another clinic; in 2017, Meijer was found to have donated in at least 10 several clinics, claiming each time that they have never donated before.

After the investigation by the Ministry of Health, the man had been reported to all clinics to prevent his sperm from being used and to have it placed on an unofficial “blacklist”, but he had continued to donate by turning to sperm banks international or in clinics in other countries such as Spain and Ukraine, taking advantage of the fact that there is obviously no international registry of gamete donors. Meijer had also donated on private websites, which lack all the legal and health protections most guaranteed by regulated routes.

