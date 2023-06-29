The July and August issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is already on the streets

This month our most summer issue has Ginebras as protagonists of its cover. We got into his van and we wanted to live from the inside what a festival concert day is like in the lives of our protagonists.

Ginebras They are experiencing a very intense year as far as concerts are concerned. And what they have left, because everyone wants to jump to the rhythm of the songs of “Who is Billie Max?” (Vanana Records, 23), her second album. We went with them to the festival to see what their life is like on the road.

It’s a curious way to use a well-deserved vacation to release a first solo album, but Grian Chattenthe passionate lead singer of Fontaines DC, couldn’t help it. “Chaos For The Fly” (Partisan/[PIAS]23) shows a more reflective and intimate composer, but not well off.

Bogota burns They have just released their second feature length titled “Cowboys de la A3” (Sony Music, 23), an album with which they reaffirm themselves as one of the fittest bands in the rock universe in Spanish. A continuous work that sounds even sharper and more heterogeneous and an unbeatable sample of what it means to make rock in the present.

We meet Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon on the terrace of the Barcelona hotel that houses Blur before his concert at Primavera Sound, right in front of the sea. the excuse is “The Ballad Of Darren” (Warner, 23), his new album, but in reality the trajectory of the quartet completed by Alex James and Dave Rowntree is so vast and diverse that it almost doesn’t matter.

That the Galician quartet Bizarre Love Triangle has one of the most brilliant trajectories of indie in the last twenty years, it is a more than verified fact thanks to recording peaks such as “Victoria Mítica” (13), “Triángulo de Amor Bizarro” (20) and, now, “SED” (Mushroom Pillow, 23), the most difficult yet.

Very few artists give so much (everything) in each installment and always bordering on excellence. Silvia Perez Cruzpure light and beacon for more than a decade for a whole generation of artists, returns with “All life, one day” (El Pez Cruz/Sony Music, 23). A sound journey from which you will come out different.

Oh, the concept records. Argumental complexity. Characters that act as alter ego. Twenty songs. Some of them, suites of more than five minutes. “Paranoïa, Angels, True Love” (Because Music/ Virgin, 23) is a sonorous comb to the simplicity of fleeting listening that seems to encourage the era of streaming. we chatted with Christine And The Queens about his new album.

Riders Of The Canyon or when the sum of the factors alters the product. Joana Serrat, Matthew McDaid, Victor Partido and Roger Usart together could only create a winning team. AND “Riders Of The Canyon” (Great Canyon, 23) makes it clear to us.

Con “Sheriff Playa” (Sonido Muchacho, 23) the people of Malaga The Trinity they put their feet in the sea water to refresh their proposal and, without ceasing to get wet, they return to the neighborhood to continue colliding with what surrounds them. Carlangas promotes that novelty in the sound of La Trinidad that distinguishes them from the rest of their generation.

He toured the infinite recesses of wanting in his previous and outstanding “Amor” (20), together with Diego del Morao. It was his fourth album and the first one in which he signed all the lyrics. Now with “Pure blood” (Universal, 23), Israel Fernandez redoubles sincerity and shows us, without folds or restrictions, its purest roots.

So far what concerns our larger interviews, but remember that you can also find content from artists like Mary of John o The Reytonsas well as an interesting interview with the writer and journalist Sara Marcus on the occasion of her book “The girls in front. The true story of the riot grrrl revolution” (Against, 23). Lastly, don’t forget our sections dedicated to reviewing albums, books, comics, movies and series, as well as our podcasts and other content from a number that you have in this playlist that we leave you with your own soundtrack below.

