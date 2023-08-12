The Justice Department has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of the US president

US Secretary of Justice Merrick Garland has elevated the status and powers of David Weiss, the prosecutor who is investigating Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden has been under investigation for some years now for tax evasion (he would not have paid income taxes in 2017 and 2018) and for the illegal possession of a firearm. For some months it was believed that Hunter Biden had reached an agreement with Attorney Weiss and the Justice Department that would have allowed him to avoid a trial. However, in recent days, and somewhat surprisingly, the deal has collapsed, for reasons that are not yet fully understood.

For this, Weiss has asked the Justice Department to elevate his status to that of a special prosecutor, who will have broader powers and greater discretion in the investigation. This appointment is necessary to formalize the fact that Attorney Weiss is conducting the investigation independently of the Justice Department, which would have an obvious conflict of interest being part of Joe Biden’s administration. With the out-of-court settlement collapsed, it is now likely that Weiss could seek to bring Hunter Biden to trial on at least the tax evasion charges.

