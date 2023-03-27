For months in Israel, various sections of society have been clashing over the reform of the judicial system proposed by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most right-wing in the country’s history. The protesters argue that the reform, which removes supervisory powers from the Supreme Court to entrust them to the government, is a danger to Israeli democracy, because it effectively eliminates any counterweight to the power of the incumbent government. The government and its supporters, on the contrary, argue that the reform is a necessary rebalancing of state powers, which in recent decades have excessively favored the judiciary, and in particular would have excessively amplified the Supreme Court’s ability to intervene in various areas .

In addition to weakening the Supreme Court, the reform would give greater guarantees to the figure of the prime minister (who would no longer risk being removed due to the judicial proceedings against him) and would entrust some powers to the rabbinical courts (i.e. Jewish religious courts), which could decide certain civil cases if both parties agreed.

The reform was presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and within the government it is supported both by secular nationalist right-wing parties, such as Netanyahu’s and Levin’s Likud, and by ultra-Orthodox parties. It consists of a series of separate bills that each need to be approved three times by the Knesset (Israeli parliament) to become law. Some of these are in the approval process, and some have already been approved. However, the bulk of the reform can still be withdrawn by the government, as the opposition demands.

The only part of the reform that has already been definitively approved is a law which prevents the Attorney General (who in the Israeli system is an independent figure, although appointed by the government) from declaring an incumbent prime minister “inadequate” if he violates the rule of law or cannot continue in office for psychological reasons or physical. Netanyahu is currently facing three different corruption trials, and in 2020 he made a deal with the attorney general and the Supreme Court in which he promised that as prime minister he would not interfere in the progress of his trials. After the approval of the law, Netanyahu can no longer be removed even if he clearly violates this agreement, as he seems to want to do.

Both the nationalist right-wing Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties (ie the two components of the government) have reasons to be unhappy with the Supreme Court’s decisions.

Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption and other crimes, and he believes the charges against him are politically motivated. The ultra-Orthodox, on the other hand, accuse the Court of limiting their religious freedoms, because over the years it has tried to limit the numerous exemptions and privileges they enjoy. For example, military service is compulsory for all Israeli citizens, male and female, but not for the ultra-Orthodox. Furthermore, some far-right parties fear that the Supreme Court will oppose their plans to expand the settlements of the so-called settlers in the West Bank, a territory that in the eyes of the international community belongs to the Palestinians.

– Read also: What are the West Bank and Israeli settlements

Supreme Court and Fundamental Laws

The Supreme Court has an exceptionally important role in Israel’s political life because the country does not have a constitution (it does, however, have a number of Fundamental laws which enshrine individual rights and the relationship between citizen and state) and has few counterweights to the power of the current government. For example, parliament is unicameral, which prevents the dialectic between the upper house and the lower house that exists in many democracies, and the president of Israel has even less powers than in other parliamentary systems: he cannot veto laws approved by parliament and he cannot “send a law back to the chambers”, as the President of the Italian Republic can do on some special occasions, although he has limited powers.

For this reason especially since the 1990s (also thanks to a series of judicial reforms approved at the time by the Likud) the Israeli Supreme Court has assumed the role of main counterweight to the executive power, with a series of sentences that have given it the to abolish any law passed by the Knesset, i.e. the Israeli parliament. Currently, the Supreme Court does not limit itself to abolishing laws that are contrary to the Fundamental Laws, as for example the Italian Constitutional Court does, but has a very broad power to review legislation, within certain criteria.

Furthermore, this power extends to the administrative provisions of the government and other bodies on the basis of the so-called “reasonableness clause”: if the judges of the Supreme Court deem that an administrative provision is in some way “unreasonable”, they can abolish it without the parliament can do nothing to intervene. It also happened in January, when the Court made Arye Dery, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, who had been appointed by Netanyahu as Minister of the Interior and Health, resign from his post as minister. In January 2022, Dery had gone to trial for tax evasion, and had managed to avoid a conviction (which likely would have included a 7-year ban from public office) thanks to a suspended plea deal. Back then, Dery had led the court to believe that he was judging him that he would retire from public life, but that hasn’t happened.

For this reason, the Supreme Court used the “reasonableness clause” and decreed that it was «extremely unreasonable» that Dery keep his seat in the government. The minister resigned a few days later.

The reform

Simplifying some steps, the government’s proposed reform of the judicial system has two main elements.

The first element is a profound change in the way judges are appointed. Currently all the judges of the country, both those of the Supreme Court and those of the lower courts, are selected by a commission composed of nine members of which only four, i.e. the minority, are chosen by the government (the members of the commission are: three judges of the Supreme Court itself, two representatives of the Israeli Bar Association, two members of parliament and two government ministers: even now, however, the Court is not isolated from politics, and most of the judges have conservative leanings). The government would like to bring the number of members of the commission that selects new judges to 11, and to bring the number of politically appointed members to eight. In this way, the government would have total domination of the appointments, both of the judges of the Supreme Court and of the judges of the lower courts.

The second important element of the reform affects the power of the Court to abolish laws passed by parliament. First of all, the government would like to eliminate the “reasonableness clause”, leaving the Supreme Court with the task of examining exclusively whether or not a law adheres to the principles expressed by the Fundamental Laws.

The Netanyahu government would also like to weaken this residual power, by giving parliament the faculty to annul the decisions of the Supreme Court. It would work like this: If the Supreme Court decides to overrule a law passed by parliament, the parliament can vote again to override the Supreme Court’s decision and keep the law in effect. All it takes is a simple majority vote and the Supreme Court ruling can be ignored.

It was the latter proposal in particular that worried the opposition and part of civil society, who believe that in this way the Supreme Court would end up subject to political control. This, critics say, would be a huge detriment to democracy in Israel.

What does it say

Not only is the opposition opposed to the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform, but most legal experts believe the law is a potential danger to democracy. Recently, even the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, said that the reform causes “serious concerns about the negative impacts on the democratic foundations of the state of Israel” and asked that the political forces pause in parliamentary work to allow for a wider discussion within society on how to reform justice in the country. However, the government’s political forces have ignored it, and the legislative process of reform is continuing.

That at the moment the Israeli Supreme Court has probably excessive powers and that it has a very interventionist role in the political life of the country is a consideration shared not only by the nationalist right and by the ultra-Orthodox in government, but also by the left and center forces that compose the opposition. Most of the political forces in Israel believe that there is currently an imbalance of power that favors the judicial system.

The problem, critics say, is that the solution proposed by the Netanyahu government would end up creating a new, potentially more dangerous imbalance: from a system in which the Supreme Court has too many powers, we would move to a system in which the majority in government is decisively dominant, and above all it would no longer have any limits and counterweights. If the reform were approved, once the parliament has approved a law, there would no longer be any higher body that supervises its work and that, possibly, has the power to correct errors and distortions, as happens in most democratic systems.