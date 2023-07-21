The “K” alias Seyidina Alioune Diallo, a committed return to hip-hop after a UN parenthesis – Thaqafa

Since 2016 consultant, then communication manager for several International Labor Office (ILO) projects in Mauritania, Seyidina Alioune Diallo broke moorings in June 2023, to return to her first love, hip-hop. With his group Maxi Révolution composed of Hamady Diop aka Soldier Hems, Lamine Ardo Ba aka Military Mind and the “K”, a group that allowed him to distinguish himself in 2011, during the 5th Assalamalekum festival, by winning second place in the Assalamalekum discovery contest after ZIZA, and the group’s participation in the following edition in 2012.

exile

He joined one of the band members and childhood friend, Soldier Hems, who had been living in Brussels for a few years. This new pediment, they both plan to build it from the Brussels capital.

Childhood

Seydina Diallo – Credit Aidara

Seyidina Alioune Diallo, alias “K” and Soldier Hems, started very young in the suburbs of Nouakchott, both, children of Ilot A, in their passion, hip-hop. They shared everything, music, school, and especially this rage to expose the abuses in their country.

In the heat of the action

Their lyrics are compelling. They defend themselves from falling into violence, but advocate the defense of justice, fairness and equality between Mauritanian citizens. They are thus part of the denunciation of flouted rights, not hesitating to scratch in passing the ill-conceived policies of the power of Nouakchott. According to the “K”, ” Provocation is sometimes the only way to attract the attention of the Mauritanian authorities. »

« On stage, they shout their anger, sail according to their flow. With very well screwed ideas, … Maxi Révolution does not know how to caress the State in the direction of the hair and especially does not even have cold eyes and makes it known noted cultural journalist Babacar Ndiaye in an article published in Cridem on June 3, 2011.

Forced to leave

Seyidina Alioune Diallo witnessed with pain, a few years ago, the departure of her friend, who chose to go into exile in Belgium, in the wake of other Mauritanian groups, subjected to the oppression of successive powers which do not tolerate criticism. This is the case of the group Djamen Tekki and Ewlad Leblad, but also of other artists who have not found in Mauritania an environment favorable to their development, like the artist-painter Mélaïnine, installed for ages in France, but also that of the young filmmaker Djibril Diaw who had a moment of problems with the authorities, in particular during the filming of his documentary on “Donaye”.

His last appearance was his feat with the Mauritanian rapper “ Le Baron” to raise awareness of the dangers of Covid and the need to respect barrier gestures in September 2021.

A broken UN career

The sudden turn of Seydina Alioune Diallo, a brilliant communications assistant at the ILO, and for whom some predicted a career in the United Nations system, to return to Rap, remains enigmatic. Those who know the man, however, seem in no way surprised by this choice.

The Soul of a Revolutionary

According to their testimonies, calm and reserved, the commitment of Seydina Alioune Diallo in the causes he has always considered legitimate, in particular social inequalities, racism and discrimination of which blacks are victims, could not be diverted by any other reason. ».

It was to reconnect with this fervor that he deemed it appropriate to return to the sources of his passion, hip-hop, after so many years of silence, muzzled as he was by his duties at the ILO and by an unfavorable environment in Mauritania.

He marks his return with the release of a new committed and very critical clip on Mauritanian politics, “Mi winno”, as if to say I had predicted the difficulties that Mauritanian youth is currently experiencing.

He himself says: the preparation of an EP which is likely to be very controversial given the positions usually critical of the government ».

Sheikh Aïdara

