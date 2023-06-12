The Kakhovka Hydropower Station was damaged and the peak of the flood has passed. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will go to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant_News Channel_China Youth Network

China News Agency, Beijing, June 12th. Comprehensive news: Comprehensive news from Russian and Ukrainian media on the 12th, the peak of the flood caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station has passed, and thousands of people have been evacuated. On the 12th, the ICRC appealed for multiple levels of support to affected communities. The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a statement on the 12th, saying that the agency’s director general Grossi will go to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant this week to inspect the impact of the nuclear power plant.

The peak of the flood caused by the damage of the Kakhovka hydropower station has passed

The Russian Satellite News Agency quoted the Kherson State Government on the 12th as saying that the peak of the flood caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station has passed. As of the 11th, more than 7,000 people were evacuated from flooded areas in Kherson State. The local government continues to provide daily necessities such as food and drinking water to the public, carry out disinfection work, and plans to start vaccination work.

According to news released by the Novokakhovka Municipal Government on social media platforms on the 12th, as of 18:00 on the 11th, the floodwaters had completely receded from the streets of the city, while tourist facilities along the river were still submerged.

The Ukrainian National News Agency reported on the 11th that 32 settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled Kherson area were flooded. As of the 11th, the flood has killed 5 people, 35 people are missing, and more than 2,700 people have been evacuated.

ICRC calls for multifaceted support for affected communities

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced on the 12th that before the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station, the local area had suffered months of shelling and fierce conflicts. Need support urgently.

According to sources, the International Committee of the Red Cross has dispatched a working group to the local area to provide the public with clean drinking water, food, and medical supplies. Medical experts, mental health experts, etc. are also evaluating the needs of local hospitals.

The sources also said landmines and unexploded ordnance had been carried around by the floods, posing an additional risk. The agency provides professional support to local communities coping with the situation.

IAEA Director General to visit Zaporozhye NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a statement on the 11th stating that the agency’s director general Grossi will go to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant this week to inspect with the agency’s experts the damage to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower station. Condition.

The statement pointed out that the Kakhovka reservoir provides cooling water for the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. After the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station, the water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir has been dropping rapidly. According to data collected by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency at the site, as of 9:00 on the 11th, the water level of the reservoir near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has dropped from 17 meters to 11.27 meters, and it is still falling. Compared with other areas of the reservoir , There may be a 2-meter drop in the water level near the nuclear power plant. The reason for the drop in water levels can only be found out if experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been granted access to the plant.

The statement also pointed out that the large cooling ponds near the nuclear power plant have been filled with water and can be used for several months.

Russian Ministry of Defense Says It Repulsed Multiple Ukrainian Attacks

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 11th stating that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army repelled multiple attacks by the Ukrainian army in the direction of Donetsk and Zaporozhye, attacking the Ukrainian army command post and weapons and ammunition depots.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also released news on the same day that the Ukrainian army used an unmanned ship to attack a Russian reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea, but failed. There were no casualties on the Russian side and the scout ship was undamaged.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the attack, the U.S. Air Force’s unmanned reconnaissance aircraft carried out reconnaissance in the airspace in the middle of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian military says fierce fighting still going on

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report on the 12th, stating that in the direction of Liman (Russia called “Red Liman”), Bakhmut (Russia called “Artemovsk”), Avdeyevka and Marinka , There have been 25 engagements in the past day, and fierce fighting is still going on.

On the 11th, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Malial posted a message on the social media platform that the Ukrainian army continued to launch offensive operations in Bakhmut and advanced 250 meters, and advanced about 300 meters to two battlefields on the southern front of Donetsk. 1500 meters, regain control of two villages and towns. (over)