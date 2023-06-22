The KBC Zvezdara maternity hospital allows the father to be present at the birth | Info

The maternity hospital KBC “Zvezdara” allows the presence of the father during the birth.

Izvor: Prinstcreen/Youtube/RT Documentary

The maternity hospital KBC “Zvezdara” made it possible to accompany the child again, for the first time since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. The presence of the father or another close person will be allowed from June 22, with the necessary documentation and in accordance with the epidemiological situation.

“Zvezdara” has thus become the first state gynecological-obstetrical institution where expectant mothers will have the support of a chosen person during childbirth, ever since this possibility was abolished everywhere in March 2020.

How significant a step forward this is in the fight for a dignified childbirth in Serbia, the best evidence is the statement of Dušica Kovačević, a midwife and senior nurse who has prepared more than 5,000 women for childbirth in our country. She told the Nova portal:

“The father of the baby or any person the mother chooses, with their presence, take on a significant role in making childbirth a natural experience for the expectant mother, marked by love, attention and support. It is the right of every woman. It is especially important for moms and dads that they both feel included in the context of childbirth, rather than both feeling isolated or abandoned.”

Kovačević explained that fathers’ participation in childbirth encourages positive feelings and strengthens family ties because for fathers, birth is an enriching experience that promotes first contact with the newborn.

“There are countless advantages for the mother-father-baby triad from the father’s presence during childbirth, whereby it is necessary for health workers to be aware and trained to provide a positive and grateful experience to father and mother, of course,” says Dušica.

(World/New)