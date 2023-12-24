The key decision that delays the Maduro regime: what the authorization of María Corina Machado depends on

María Corina Machado continues to be a central figure in the complex political landscape of Venezuela, despite being disqualified from competing in the 2024 presidential elections by the Maduro regime. Her growing popularity and potential to challenge the Chavista dictatorship pose a political dilemma for both the regime and international actors, especially the United States.

Machado, as the most prominent leader of the opposition, remains a threat to the Maduro regime, which is evident in their deliberate disqualification of her from the upcoming elections. This disqualification reflects the regime’s fear of her potential to end their hold on power. Moreover, her arrival to the presidency does not represent guarantees of a consensual transition that some sectors of Chavismo would prefer.

Political consultant Giulio Cellini Ramos believes that the regime sees Machado’s participation in the elections as equivalent to signing her resignation. Polls also indicate that Machado has a clear preference among the Venezuelan population and could challenge Chavismo, making her an undesirable candidate for the regime.

While there is a possibility that Machado will eventually be enabled by the regime due to ongoing negotiations, political analyst Piero Trepiccione warns against underestimating Chavismo, as they are skilled in managing narratives and political strategy.

The United States‘ primary interest lies in achieving free and normal presidential elections in Venezuela, but the probability of the regime agreeing to Machado’s authorization seems minimal. The regime’s strategy includes promoting opposition candidacies that confuse and disperse the vote, seeking to weaken Machado’s option and encouraging abstention in the event of her disqualification.

Machado has challenged her disqualification and maintained a firm position, even appearing in front of the regime’s Court to demand the lifting of the disqualification. Her defiance and growing support among the opposition pose a significant challenge to the Maduro regime.

The complexities of the Venezuelan situation emphasize the importance of a free electoral process and the rehabilitation of a legitimate opposition on the political stage. The figure of María Corina Machado and the way in which the Maduro regime manages her potential candidacy will be decisive for a democratic future in the country.

