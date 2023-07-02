The killer boy asks how many people he killed | Info

The killer boy often asks when he will be free.

A boy (13) who killed nine of his friends and the guard of the DV school on May 3 in the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar”, and wounded six others, in the institution where he stays, he often asks how many people he killed and is interested in the state of health of the boy who is being treated in Chicagobecause it is his best friend.

How Courier finds out the boy in the psychiatric institution where he is placed often asks when he will be able to go free. “He asked several times how many people died, he doesn’t know. He is only sure about the guard because he came back to ‘verify’ him, although as he says, he didn’t want to kill him, but he panicked. He told in detail how the whole thing unfolded event, and he also said that he felt sorry for one of his friends,” says the Kurir source and adds:

“I’m guilty of shooting my best friend, I didn’t want him. I’m very worried about whether he’ll get better,” he said in one of the conversations at the institution, and the best friend he’s talking about is a boy whose doctors are fighting for his recovery because for now he doesn’t he moves his legs and one arm. According to the Kurir interlocutor, the police are securing the institution where the boy is and communicating with the staff.

Let us remind you that the killer boy is kept 24 hours a day in a closed psychiatric institution by the police so that he does not harm himself or others and that someone does not attack him. As they stated earlier, police officers from different units alternate for 12 hours on the task of securing the killer boy who committed an unprecedented massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School. “In this way, the possibility of the boy-murderer getting closer to a policeman and possibly manipulating him in any way is prevented, if they were to communicate,” says a source familiar with the case.

