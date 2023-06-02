The killer from Mladenovac shot at 3 more people Info

UB (20), who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac in which eight people died and 14 were wounded, shot at three more people.

Source: MUP/Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

According to the latest information, U.B. (20) who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac in which eight people died and 14 were wounded, shot at three more people. Fortunately, he didn’t hurt them.

According to unofficial information, they received the status of witnesses of the injured. So far, 20 witnesses have been heard at the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo.

The examination of witnesses continues next week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. To remind you, on the night of May 4, UB killed eight and wounded 14 people in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orašje.

(WORLD/Telegraph)