Home » The killer from Mladenovac shot at 3 more people Info
World

The killer from Mladenovac shot at 3 more people Info

by admin
The killer from Mladenovac shot at 3 more people Info

UB (20), who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac in which eight people died and 14 were wounded, shot at three more people.

Source: MUP/Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

According to the latest information, U.B. (20) who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac in which eight people died and 14 were wounded, shot at three more people. Fortunately, he didn’t hurt them.

According to unofficial information, they received the status of witnesses of the injured. So far, 20 witnesses have been heard at the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo.

The examination of witnesses continues next week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. To remind you, on the night of May 4, UB killed eight and wounded 14 people in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orašje.

(WORLD/Telegraph)

See also  Newborn history is low, Japan may cease to exist: industry is on the verge of collapse

You may also like

A Serb whose picture was wrongly used in...

Tears of Blood premiere “LDS Mexico Tour 2022....

Two people have died in a bombing in...

adebajo about jokić | Sports

RCEP takes full effect for 15 signatories

Sabotage of the Nord Stream, the German police...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Saturday...

Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the...

Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO...

Saudi Arabia expresses concern over ceasefire violations by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy