The killer from Mladenovac shot at unknown people Info

During the hearing, the UB killer described his crime in detail in the villages around Mladenovac.

Three crimes

“He stated that by using automatic weapons in three locations on the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, he shot at several persons who were in the group, whom he did not know, in order to intimidate the population of Mali Orašje and Dubona.”, announced yesterday from the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo. According to the prosecution, UB is charged with the crimes of aggravated murder, kidnapping, as well as the criminal offense of illegal production and placing on the market of weapons and explosive substances.

“He is suspected of killing eight people with shots from automatic weapons late in the evening and during the night in the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, while when fleeing the scene he first used someone else’s motor vehicle without authorization. Then, near the “Mali Požarevac” toll plaza. threatened the taxi driver and the passenger in the taxi vehicle, which was in a different condition, with a bomb, and in such a way forced the driver to take him to a village in the municipality of Kragujevac, where he was later arrested,” the announcement states.

During the search of the suspect and the premises he used, let us remind you, a large amount of weapons and ammunition was found. The suspect was remanded in custody for up to 30 days.

Escape danger

“He was ordered to be detained because there are circumstances that indicate the danger of the suspect’s escape, special circumstances that indicate that the suspect will interfere with the proceedings by influencing the witnesses, whose questioning is pending in the investigation, then because there are special circumstances that he will repeat the criminal offense given that the actions, the day after the events of May 3, additionally caused and developed a feeling of personal fear, restlessness and insecurity in every citizen of the Republic of Serbia,” announced the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo.

As Kurir learns, the taxi driver who was abducted by UB during the bloody feast is a member of an association in Smederevo, and he narrowly escaped death. Namely, when he got out of the stolen car, the UB stopped him, entered his car with a hand grenade and said that he was driving him to the village of Vrnjište near Kragujevac, where his relatives live.

– The man is very traumatized, he is in an unprecedented shock. He barely spoke a few words with us about the unpleasant event. It won’t work for a while – say the taxi association where this taxi driver is employed.

According to them, it was the worst for him because at the time of the abduction he was driving a client, namely a pregnant woman.

– He was not alone in the car, he had a party when he broke into his car with a hand grenade in his hands. He doesn’t want to talk about all that, it’s hard for him and we don’t touch him. He asked us not to ask him anything and to let him survive all this for a while. We saw him for a short time, from the look and expression on his face you could see that he was having a hard time and that he was under great happiness and shock – they say and add that it was important to him that the pregnant woman did not get hurt and that he was thinking about her all the time , to be good.