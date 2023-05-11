The killer from Novi Sad had previously harassed the victim | Info

In a shooting in Novi Sad, a man killed a girl (26), and then he also killed himself.

Source: Privatna ahiva

The man VR (34) who killed IR (26) in a beauty salon in Novi Sad has already was reported for violence against his ex-partner and had a restraining order, which was imposed on him on April 25 of this year.

This couple is broke up before the fatal event.

“They were in a relationship for more than a year, and six months ago, the fights started. He threatened her several timesit’s the last time he pulled a weapon on her, that’s why it was taken from him and he got a restraining order, and then he was fired from the company because of all those incidents“, says the source.

As he further states, it is not clear to anyone how he came into possession of the weapon it is suspected that he stole it from the shop where he worked before his dismissal.

Member of the Chetnik movement, had 6 rifles

VR was a member of the Serbian Chetnik movement, close to the SNP in 1389. The police imposed an emergency ban on him and seized six rifles after his girlfriend reported him at the end of April. The gun with which he committed the murder and suicide was in illegal possession, while the weapons that were confiscated were in legal possession. The measure was issued by the police and weapons were confiscated as a preventive measure to prevent crimes.

To recall, VR ran into a beauty salon in Novi Sad, then shot his ex-girlfriend IR, and then himself. The unfortunate IR (26) died on the spot. VR, who died from his injuries in the Clinical Center of Vojvodina, was a hunter.

