The Killer Swing gives new life to “Diamantes” with Santi Balmes

The group The Killer Swing It has been in the news for a few months since they announced the end of his career. After unveiling a farewell tour that will begin on May 17 at the Marvin Gateway Festival in CDMXthe band has released a version of one of their hits “Diamantes” in collaboration with santi balmessinger and indie bandleader Love Of Lesbian.

The Killer Swing They have started a project in which they will share versions of some of their classics. In fact, a few weeks ago we saw the song “Perlas” together with Pucho de Vetusta Morla. Now it’s her turn to “Diamonds”, which refers to all the ephemeral pleasures that are hidden in the group’s lyrics, talks about personal growth without falling into the prejudice of self-help. This new version maintains the base of hypnotic sonars and the repetitive rhythms of the original, but Balmes adds his voice and the final verses.

The group’s tour will begin next month. Tickets for all his concerts are already on sale through this linkalthough some rooms have already hung the poster of sold out. The confirmed cities are the following: May 17 (Marvin Gateway Festival in CDMX), September 14 and 15 (Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao), September 16 (Intxaurrondo KE in Donostia), October 6 (Sala Repvblicca, Valencia), October 7 ( Sala Magma, Alicante), on October 20 (Sala París 15, Málaga), on October 21 (Sala Mamba, Murcia), October 27 (Sala Oasis, Zaragoza), on October 28 (Sala Razzmatazz, Barcelona), on November 10 (Escenario Santander, Santander), on November 11 (Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria), on November 17 (Teatro CajaGranada, Granada), on November 18 (Sala Costum, Seville), on December 1 (Sala Lava , Valladolid), on December 2 (Círculo de Arte, Toledo), on December 8 (Teatro Albéniz, Gijón), on December 9 (Sala Capitol, Santiago de Compostela) and on December 28 and 29 (Zentral, Pamplona).