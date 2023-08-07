Home » The king of Cambodia has approved the appointment of Hun Manet, the son of Hun Sen, as prime minister
The King of Cambodia has approved the appointment as prime minister of Hun Manet, the son of Hun Sen, leader of the country since 1985 and in government continuously since 1998. With a decree signed on Monday, the king accepted the transfer of power that Hun Sen had announced two weeks ago after the election victory of his party, the People’s Party: the vote was held without real competition. Now the appointment of Hun Manet will have to be approved by the new members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament: it is a formality, given that the People’s Party has 120 of the 125 seats in the Assembly.

Hun Manet is 45 years old, has been leading the Cambodian army since 2018 and has recently gained more and more political visibility, appearing several times next to his father during his political rallies. Hun Sen, on the other hand, is 70 years old and has ruled Cambodia for about half of his life, transforming it into an authoritarian regime, including limiting press freedom and opposition parties, and using the courts and security forces to intimidate dissidents. . Even if the new prime minister is Hun Manet, his father is expected to continue to have a prominent role in both the party and the government.

– Read also: The elections in Cambodia are not real elections

