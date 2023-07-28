The kitchens of CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

The kitchen is a pulsating room in the house and must be planned beyond functionality. Thus, solutions that combine a design that simplifies everyday life and brings aesthetics and practicality to its essence create the ideal scenario to enjoy life and shared memories.

In different styles, metals and Deca vats collaborate to reflect the personality of these spaces. In this issue of CASACOR São Paulo 2023until August 6th, the novelties and reference lines add shapes, colors and functions that expand the universe of possibilities in the composition of environments.

2023 CASACOR SP Functional Kitchen @ Rafael Renzo

Already Functional Kitchen by Bruno Moraes, the cozy atmosphere is permeated by rustic and welcoming elements. With solutions that prioritize aesthetics and practicality, it brings the Table Single Lever Mixer with Twin Click Filter.

In addition to the possibility of activation by front click, the metal gathers water at room temperature or heated, in addition to the purifier, in a single piece. With the exclusive Carbon Block technology, it eliminates impurities and up to 75% of the chlorine, keeping only the necessary fluorine and mineral salts.

2023 CASACOR SP Memories – Léo Shetman @ Rafael Renzo

Léo Shehtman presents at the Memoirsa space that marks its 35 years of participation in CASACOR, a house created to retain experiences and memories that will be relayed through different symbols.

Timeless, the Deca You metal line features a clean design in the Straight Spout and Joystick Activation, which offers the possibility of separate installation, anywhere on the bench. The Deca Wish triple kitchen sink, with central organizing chute, complements the proposal.

2023 CASACOR SP Leader House @ Rafael Renzo

The Figueiredo & Fischer Arquitetos office designed for Leader House an atmosphere of well-being, with decoration of a rustic character. The space features earthen finished walls, granite shards flooring, as well as wooden panels and ceilings. In the kitchen, metals in a Corten tone enhance the concept with the Deca You Click Monolever and Flat Activation. The triple wish bowl, in stainless steel, adds to solutions designed for a functional design.

2023 CASACOR SP Address of Samba – Marcelo Salum @ Rafael Renzo

Packed by the contagious energy of the music that populates his childhood memories, architect Marcelo Salum pays homage to African culture in the environment samba address. From the color of Carnival costumes to the joy of samba circles, the space incorporates several references.

Amidst the profusion of colors, the kitchen gains elements that create a harmonic counterpoint with the Stainless Steel Kitchen Cuba and the Deca You Curved Spout and Chrome Joystick Activation.

2023 CASACOR SP House Essence Duratex @ Rafael Renzo

The space signed by architect Paola Ribeiro highlights large wooden panels at Casa Essência Duratex, presented in modern boiseries, as well as on shelves and in the hollow ceiling.

The spacious and inviting kitchen emphasizes the beauty of the composition with other materials, such as Portinari coatings and Deca metals, such as the Wish kitchen sink and the Deca Urban Inox single-lever tabletop mixer – one of the 2023 launches -, which features a design thought to functionality, added to aesthetic attributes that make the use more intuitive.

The spout has at its end a texture inspired by the industrial concept, also developed to facilitate the activation of the two types of jet: concentrated and smooth.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

