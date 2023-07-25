The Knesset approves the key point of Netanyahu’s justice reform, more uncontrolled power in government

TEL AVIV. The Knesset approved the modification of the ‘reasonableness clause’, one of the key points of the judicial reform of Benyamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, with 64 votes in favor out of 120. The entire opposition boycotted the vote by leaving the room. There were therefore no votes against or abstentions.

The modification of the clause means that the Supreme Court will no longer be able, unlike today, to subject the decisions taken by the government, the prime minister and executive ministers to the criterion of “reasonableness”. For example – as analysts have underlined – Arieh Deri – a religious leader of the coalition – who Netanyahu had to remove from the executive on the order of the Supreme Court as he was repeatedly convicted of tax crimes, could return to the government. The Court ruled that on the basis of these precedents his appointment as interior and health minister by Netanyahu was “unreasonable”.

