The known identity of the policeman who killed himself in Hadžići | Info

A policeman committed suicide today in the Hadžići neighborhood of Sarajevo.

Source: Fena/Alma Zukanović

This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Sarajevo Canton. No further details have been released.

Portal Avaza learns that Fahrudin Kaleta, a member of the KS MUP, killed himself.

He worked at the police station in Ilidža. It is learned that he was supposed to retire in a few days and that everything was over for him. The motive for the suicide is still unknown, and all his colleagues are shocked.