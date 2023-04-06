by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Starting today, with the presentation to schools and a dedicated conference, the rich program of the 2023 edition of La Festa di li Schietti, the traditional popular event of the municipality of Terrasini, in the Palermo area. “It is a unique celebration in the world – declares the Mayor of Terrasini, Giosué Maniaci – a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Kolors land in Sicily: concert in Terrasini appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».