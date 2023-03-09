Hotel Grand Kopaonik, a leader in mountain and congress tourism, has been hosting the Kopaonik Business Forum for decades, which was held at its traditional location this year as well.

Source: Promo

The largest regional meeting brought together the most important representatives from the world of business, the political sphere, international financial organizations, as well as a record number of audiences.

On the occasion of decades of successful cooperation and partnership, at the closing of the Forum, a certificate of appreciation was presented to Aleksandar Vlahović, the president of the Association of Economists of Serbia.

Source: Promo

“On the occasion of the jubilee 30th Kopaonik Business Forum, we express our great gratitude to Mr. Aleksandar Vlahović and the Association of Economists of Serbia for the trust and honor they continuously show to the Grand Kopaonik Hotel, which year after year proudly hosts the largest and most important business meeting in our country. We especially thank you for the fact that you add value to our destination with your actions and presence”, said Radoš Đorđević, general manager of the Grand Kopaonik Hotel.

Source: Promo

For another year in a row, Hotel Grand Kopaonik has provided an ideal congress atmosphere thanks to its top-level facilities, with the highest quality service, organization and dedication of professional staff. This is precisely why this space is at the very top of the list when it comes to the realization of the largest and most significant events in the region. Conditions according to the highest standards make MK Resort and Hotel Grand the first choice of the organizers of the Kopaonik Business Forum for three decades. In the most modern interior of the recently renovated hotel, along with the most up-to-date equipment and excellent service of the employees, numerous panels were held, discussions on the most important, current topics in the field of business and economy, protocol meetings and cocktails, and the exceptional gastronomic offer and luxurious spa facilities contributed to the participants and hotel guests enjoy a superb experience in the most famous hotel on Kopaonik, with a tradition of more than four decades.