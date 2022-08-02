Home World The Kremlin Manuals to justify the “operation” in Ukraine: “It is a fight against the Godless West”
The Kremlin Manuals to justify the "operation" in Ukraine: "It is a fight against the Godless West"

The Kremlin Manuals to justify the “operation” in Ukraine: “It is a fight against the Godless West”

Talking about “denazification” and “demilitarization” is apparently no longer enough. Worse: many would not understand the meaning of these terms. The Kremlin therefore ran for cover. He compiled two manuals for state and political media on how to justify what he calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine by drawing parallels with the baptism of Rus’, that is, the country’s conversion to Christianity which dates back to 988, and with the “battle of the Neva “against the Swedes won in 1240 by the prince Aleksandr Nevskij.

