Russian President Vladimir Putin “has no intention” of opening an account on TikTok as former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi did recently. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question about the recent landing on the social platform of the former Italian premier.

“No, he’s not going to do that,” Peskov cut short. The Russian president has never had accounts on social networks and Peskov has stated on several occasions that Putin has no plans to open any. The Kremlin spokesman previously explained that the Russian president doesn’t have time to maintain a social media account and that he doesn’t even use a mobile phone.

Silvio Berlusconi debuting on Tik Tok has obtained 3.2 million views, 323 thousand likes, 19 thousand comments, 71 thousand shares and 27 thousand video saves. This is the ranking of the followers of politicians on this social network: Matteo Salvini 542.1 thousand, Giuseppe Conte 243.9 thousand, Silvio Berlusconi 195.4 thousand, Giorgia Meloni 104.6 thousand, Carlo Calenda 15.7 thousand, Matteo Renzi 7878.