The Krüel Band, review of El Rosario De La Aurora (2023)

La Krüel Band has not stopped growing and evolving since it was created in 2015. A project halfway between Getafe (Madrid) and Illescas (Toledo), between punk rock and rap, between Boikot and Los Violadores del Verso. They already have nine musicians in their ranks, adding to a classic rock base – Rafael García ‘Parrita’ (vocals and guitar), Adrián Cano (guitar), Álex Mendieta (bass) and Israel Díez (drums) – a rap singer (Eloy Martínez ‘TheToday’), a violinist (Charo Miranda), a DJ (Miguel Ángel Díaz ‘Dj Joe’) and even two backup singers (Sergio Pinar ‘Pini Jr’ and Gabriel García ‘Gabri’).

For this third album they have also had the collaboration of a wind section (Jimmy Contreras on sax and Chele Almena on trumpet), giving their music many more nuances: rock, rap, hip hop, reggae, hardcore, punk, folk … Between Becerra Estudios, Centro Creativo La Pletina and Estudio Uno they have recorded and mixed these nine songs with Javier Becerra leading the production, which was later finished at Mastering Mansion.

The album has punch from the start: danceable rhythms, lapidary phrases and rebellious lyrics with which to mobilize the public to give their all at their concerts and to listen carefully to each track on their audio players. All finished off with Susiló’s spectacular collages for the artwork design, by TheToday. The perfect gears so that, in each festival and in each neighborhood, everything ends like the Rosary of Dawn.

